BIG Announcement: Introducing Our Large-Format 3D Printing Service

Today we’re excited to announce a new capability for our customers: Large-Format 3D Printing. How large are we talking?

You can now print single parts up to 11.8 x 11.8 x 23.8 inches (300 x 300 x 605 millimeters). At launch, we’ll offer large-format parts in PLA with 5-day turnaround for production. Over time, as we scale up the service, we’ll offer faster production speed options.

To give some context, we previously required single-part prints to be smaller than 11 x 6 x 6 inches (285 x 153 x 155 millimeters). This means that Large Format 3D Printing offers nearly 8 times our previous max build volume for a single print.

What does this mean for designers and fabricators of all things even BIGGER?

Projects with dimensions in excess of 11.8 x 11.8 x 23.8 inches can now be printed in fewer large parts, rather than many small parts

With fewer parts, large scale projects are now easier to assemble after printing

Fewer parts means fewer (visible) seams

Reducing seams means increased overall part strength and higher visual quality

Now it’s easier than ever to produce parts that might have been impossible to make, or would have required difficult and time consuming assembly. We think the new capability will allow our customers to bring new, bigger ideas and products to market faster, and with higher quality.





Think Bigger with Large Format 3D Printing

At Voodoo, we’re constantly looking for ways to improve our services and add new, valuable capabilities for our customers. We’ve noticed demand for large-sized parts has been increasing, so we made it a priority to enable large-part production in our factory. Beyond that, it’s another step toward our goal of making digital manufacturing a more viable alternative to traditional manufacturing. Last year, we started detailing some of the ways we plan to do just that, and today’s announcement gets us one step closer.

3D printing gives you freedom to explore products you might not have thought possible, or ideas you discarded due to manufacturing complexity. With large format printing, you can push the boundary even further and explore projects of a new scale. Ultimately, we want to empower you to focus on building the product you want, instead of letting the product be dictated by the manufacturing method; to bridge the gap between idea and product.

Digital Manufacturing at a Larger Scale

Voodoo’s large-format printing is powered by our brand new Raise3D N2 Plus 3D Printers, which are leading FDM (fused deposition modeling) 3D printers capable of producing high-quality parts in a variety of materials. Compared to our standard printers’ maximum part size of 10.5 x 5.5 x 6 inches, the Raise3D printers can print single parts as large at 11.8 x 11.8 x 23.8 inches, a whopping 700% increase.

For example, this 6’1” mannequin needed to be split into 88 pieces to fit on our standard printers. We were able to print the new mannequin in just 19 pieces using the large-format printers.

Start Printing Big

So what exactly will you make with large-format printing? We’re hopeful this will improve existing applications like custom mannequins, architectural models, product displays, and component housings; but will also open to the door to brand new applications that may not have been possible before.

We hope you’re as excited as we are about the new offering, and we can’t wait to see what giant projects make their way into our factory.

Ready to get started? You can head over to our Direct Print page and upload a file up to 11.8 x 11.8 x 23.8 inches or get in touch with our sales team at sales@voodoomfg.com.

Click here to start printing BIG!